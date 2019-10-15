Ramping woes plaguing Coast’s $1.8b hospital

RAMPING WOES: SCUH, and other hospitals around the state, are struggling with ambulance ramping. Picture: David Clark/AAP Image

AMBULANCE ramping problems continue to plague the $1.8 billion Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The new facility has slumped to the second-worst in the state for ramping, according to latest Queensland Health performance figures for August, with Logan the only hospital worse.

Statewide, 32 per cent of patients were stuck on stretchers for more than half an hour before being transferred into an emergency department.

The SCUH ramping figures were up 21 per cent since the last state election.

Of the 60 Category 1 attendances to the ED in August, all were seen within the clinically recommended time of two minutes, for the most serious category, immediately life-threatening.

But that figure dropped to just 63 per cent for Category 2 and 61 per cent for Category 3.

Category 2 and 3 attendances increased by 12 per cent and 20 per cent respectively, piling added pressure on the emergency department.

Emergency Department, Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya.

Only 55 per cent of Category 1 patients were admitted to hospital within four hours, while only 47 per cent of Category 2 and 46 per cent of Category 3 patients were.

Half of all Category 1 patients stayed in the emergency department less than four hours, while 73 per cent of them were admitted to a ward from the ED.

Category 2 and 3 patients spent extended time in the emergency department, with only 47 per cent and 46 per cent respectively spending less than four hours in the ED.

State LNP leader Deb Frecklington slammed the latest figures, particularly the ramping slide.

"The latest ramping figures are horrific," she said.

"The LNP have listened to doctors and nurses and we will refocus our public health system on better patient care and better health services.

"The LNP will partner with the private sector to take the pressure off Queensland Health - helping to slash waiting lists and free up room in our emergency departments."