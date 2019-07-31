Rance awaits D-Day on finals dream

Alex Rance went down with a knee injury in the first game of the season. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Media.

Next Friday is D-Day for Alex Rance's hopes of playing a part in premiership favourite Richmond's flag tilt.

The five-time all-Australian will meet with surgeon Julian Feller next week to decide whether he is ready to return from the ACL injury he sustained in Round 1 against Carlton.

"That will be pretty much the line where we all meet up and say, 'what's the plan of attacking going to be? Are we really going to have a lash at this finals series?'," Rance said on Triple M.

The key defender said he was optimistic, although the Tigers are likely to take the decision out of his hands due to his desperation to return.

"I am ever the optimist and potentially a little bit reckless," he said.

"It probably goes with the way I play and all that kind of stuff.

"I'll be heavily pushing to play. But I have got to think about the club holistically.

"If it happens again, what will that do not only to myself but the club and my mates? That is one thing I will have to wrap my head around but I will make that call next week."

Alex Rance has stepped up his recovery from a knee injury as he mounts a late bid to play finals. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images.

The 29-year-old said the knee injury suffered by Western Bulldogs veteran Dale Morris on Sunday could prompt a more cautious approach with his return.

"I think a lot of medicos probably would have thought, well that is the consistent overall theory, that you are probably going to rupture it if you come back early," he said.

"It wasn't good to hear and it certainly hasn't done my chances in the medical side of things in coming back any favours."

Rance has made significant process in his recovery, although Richmond will be loathe to risk him when Dylan Grimes, David Astbury and Nick Vlastuin have formed a steely defensive trio in his absence.

The Tigers have conceded an average of 79 points per game without Rance, ranked 11th.

"I am pretty much at top speed now in straight lines," Rance said.

"But obviously that isn't what's going to trouble your ACL. I feel really fit and strong.

"But you never know what's going to happen when you go out on the field."

The Tigers have stormed into the top four and were backed into flag favouritism after their convincing Round 19 victory over Collingwood.