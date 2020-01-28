Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 02: Alex Rance of the Tigers in action during the Richmond Tigers training session at Punt Road Oval on December 02, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 02: Alex Rance of the Tigers in action during the Richmond Tigers training session at Punt Road Oval on December 02, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)
AFL

Rance return ‘less likely’: Balme

by Jack Hudson
28th Jan 2020 8:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Richmond general manager of football Neil Balme said any chance of Alex Rance going back on his retirement is getting "less likely".

Speaking to SEN 1629 Breakfast, Balme said the initial decision was 'unexpected'.

"It was not so much a shock, but it was a bit unexpected," he said.

 

Watch every match of the Marsh Community Series AFL pre-season comp LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

"We thought we'd got to the point where he was able to cope with the things he wanted to do and still play footy.

"But he decided that he wasn't.

"You can't talk someone out of that.

"We have to respect what he thinks.

"We're still in the back of our mind hoping he might think about coming back, but that's getting less likely I think.

"He's such a strong-minded kid that he doesn't tell you things for the fun of it."

Alex Rance retired late last year. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images.
Alex Rance retired late last year. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images.

Rance played his 200th game in round one of 2019 and tore his ACL, and was expected to make a big return in 2020 to help the Tigers with their premiership defence.

Balme added it's something the club has to cope with.

"So we have to accept the fact that maybe it is the end for him," he said.

"It'll be disappointing because he's such a wonderful player.

"But in the end as a club, you've just got to cope with it if it's something the individual wants to do."

Rance finished his career as a five-time All-Australian, a one-time Tigers best and fairest and a premiership player.

More Stories

Show More
afl afl 2020 alex rance neil balme richmond

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BMA charged over death of Allan Houston at Saraji mine

        premium_icon BMA charged over death of Allan Houston at Saraji mine

        Breaking CHARGES have been filed against BMA over the death of miner Allan Houston at its Saraji operation in Central Queensland in late 2018.

        • 28th Jan 2020 8:11 AM
        Worker files $1M claim after being struck in head

        premium_icon Worker files $1M claim after being struck in head

        News Large slabs of rock fell from the roof, striking the mine worker in the right knee...

        Accused meth drug trafficker cleared

        premium_icon Accused meth drug trafficker cleared

        News Mr Williams was charged in September 2016 with 105 drug offences

        Hearts ache as Bilo girl starts prep at Christmas Island

        premium_icon Hearts ache as Bilo girl starts prep at Christmas Island

        News The first day of prep is a milestone for every child, but it will be a markedly...