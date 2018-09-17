Random acts of Kindness turn into charitable business

BOTTLED UP: Gus' Coffee's Gus Korda and Kindness' Mark Ricks collaborate to benefit the community.

THESE days, little acts of kindness can seem few and far between.

But one Rockhampton man is determined to bring a taste of charity back to the Beef Capital in the form of his initiative, Feel Good Promotions.

Mark Ricks, a paramedic of 30 years, began his charitable project three years ago after seeing the effects of mental health issues and disadvantaged lifestyles.

"Showing kindness is the message,” he said.

Mr Ricks had been performing little acts of kindness around town, such as helping people load their groceries into their car and giving out water to those struggling in the heat.

He has also been going around town picking up rubbish and donating laundry baskets full of groceries to those in need.

One things that stands out is the reaction he receives.

"Some people are amazed and some are sceptical and think I'm trying to mug them or something,” he said. "One man actually teared up.

"But when they realise I'm just trying to spread a little kindness, they are touched.

"Then whenever they see me again, they give me a smile and a wave.”

Mr Ricks' Kindness water, bottled by Yeppoon company Aussie Gold, is being distributed at a Mount Morgan cafe, with 20 cents from each bottle going to Mount Morgan State High School.

The charitable cause is different from most, as the money is going straight back into the local community.

There are also plans to bring about a Kindness Festival, to provide Kindness bags for festival events and to promote A Cup of Kindness morning teas for charity events.

For Mr Ricks, it was important for locals to see the rewards of their charity first-hand. Although he is starting with the 600ml spring waters, he hopes to expand into future products, as well as implement marketing aspects in relation to festivals and company promotions.

Mr Ricks is hoping to encourage local businesses to jump on board and bring a touch of Kindness into their organisations.

"I need to collaborate and I'm open to ideas,” he said.

As he reaches out to businesses to connect their name with the Kindness brand, it is not only to promote their business but to spread an important message.

"People like to feel good,” he said.

"There's so much loneliness and disconnect in the world and people are grateful when you show up for them.

"When you do a good deed, there is a flow-on effect.

"This is a reminder that kindness is possible.”

