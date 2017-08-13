Random check delivers surprise Rocky flight price comparison

AS Rockhampton Regional Council discuss the prospect of direct flights between the Beef Capital and China, we've looked at prices a little closer to home.

Direct flights from Zhenjiang/Nanjing to Rockhampton for tourism development will be on the agenda for talks during a council trade mission next month.

But before you can fly overseas, there's still plenty of options if you're looking for a getaway.

We compared flight prices between Virgin Australia and Qantas for those looking for a school holiday getaway.

Among other regional areas, it's interesting that Rockhampton is dearer than both Mackay and Gladstone, despite our northern neighbour being some 300km further away from Brisbane.

Prices for September 16 current as at Saturday afternoon.

Virgin Australia:

Rockhampton to Brisbane: $138 - $208

Mackay to Brisbane: $132 - $180

Townsville to Brisbane: $149 - $232

Cairns to Brisbane: $188 - $312

Gladstone to Brisbane: $135

Qantas: