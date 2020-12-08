Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Meg Lanson of the Koiranah Rangers helped to promote and secure donations for the Salvation Army's Christmas Initiative
Meg Lanson of the Koiranah Rangers helped to promote and secure donations for the Salvation Army's Christmas Initiative
News

Ranger Meg gives big at Christmas

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
8th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Ranger Guide Meg Lanson has provided some much needed help to families in need this Christmas.

The 14 year old reached out to the Salvation Army as part of the Gold Endeavour involved with her Queens Guide Award.

She designed a Salvation Army pamphlet and distributed copies of it to her guiding leaders and peers, initiating a Christmas Appeal.

Meg encouraged the Rangers and their leaders to donate some non-perishable food/grocery items to be distributed through the Yeppoon Salvation Army store to those in need.

She is part of the Koiranah Rangers, Girl Guides Australia, which carries out a specific mission: to empower girls and young women to grow into confident, self-respecting and responsible community members.

The Guides vision is to be ‘Australia’s leading organisation for girls and young women in leadership and personal development’.

Koiranah and Keppel Coast Girl Guides meet in Emu Park and Yeppoon to advance a wide range of goals that not only empower participants but also develop skills and character that benefit them and the wider community for life.

A spokesperson for Salvation Army said Meg’s commendable initiative and effort was indicative of qualities worth pursuing for personal and community benefit.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man used meth to help him work more hours

        Premium Content Man used meth to help him work more hours

        Crime He said he started using the highly addictive drug after falling behind in payments due to a back injury.

        Rocky artist uses skills for children’s literacy

        Premium Content Rocky artist uses skills for children’s literacy

        Books Erin Dunne drew from her life and work in Central Queensland to illustrate...

        Indigenous woman’s impact on CQ mining sector

        Premium Content Indigenous woman’s impact on CQ mining sector

        Business Her impressive achievements have resulted in a growing number of Indigenous...

        Bushfire threatens CQ military training area

        Premium Content Bushfire threatens CQ military training area

        Breaking Both Yeppoon and Rockhampton are reportedly experiencing heavy smoke as result.