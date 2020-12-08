Ranger Meg gives big at Christmas

Meg Lanson of the Koiranah Rangers helped to promote and secure donations for the Salvation Army's Christmas Initiative

Meg Lanson of the Koiranah Rangers helped to promote and secure donations for the Salvation Army's Christmas Initiative

Ranger Guide Meg Lanson has provided some much needed help to families in need this Christmas.

The 14 year old reached out to the Salvation Army as part of the Gold Endeavour involved with her Queens Guide Award.

She designed a Salvation Army pamphlet and distributed copies of it to her guiding leaders and peers, initiating a Christmas Appeal.

Meg encouraged the Rangers and their leaders to donate some non-perishable food/grocery items to be distributed through the Yeppoon Salvation Army store to those in need.

She is part of the Koiranah Rangers, Girl Guides Australia, which carries out a specific mission: to empower girls and young women to grow into confident, self-respecting and responsible community members.

The Guides vision is to be ‘Australia’s leading organisation for girls and young women in leadership and personal development’.

Koiranah and Keppel Coast Girl Guides meet in Emu Park and Yeppoon to advance a wide range of goals that not only empower participants but also develop skills and character that benefit them and the wider community for life.

A spokesperson for Salvation Army said Meg’s commendable initiative and effort was indicative of qualities worth pursuing for personal and community benefit.