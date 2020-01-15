Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ranger Stacey.
Ranger Stacey.
News

Ranger Stacey gets onboard with Lady Musgrave crew

Mikayla Haupt
by
15th Jan 2020 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TELEVISION star Ranger Stacey has stepped onboard with the Lady Musgrave Experience crew as the iconic show Totally Wild takes a look at the local citizen science program.

Lady Musgrave Experience managing director Brett Lakey said the Totally Wild crew were out at Musgrave yesterday with master reef guide and marine biologist Natalie Lobartolo taking in the citizen science program - Marine Biologist For A Day.

Mr Lakey said the program had been well received with plenty of families engaging and the kids were loving it.

As well as earning about the reef, coral and island, the program enabled participants to collect valuable data about the state and management of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park by using the Eye on the Reef and CoralWatch citizen science methods.

For more about the program visit https://ladymusgraveexperience.com.au.

lady musgrave experience ranger stacey
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Water search continues for missing Dysart man

        premium_icon UPDATE: Water search continues for missing Dysart man

        News The man was carried away by a current trying to save his boat.

        CQ miner slammed for lighting fire during ban

        premium_icon CQ miner slammed for lighting fire during ban

        Crime The father’s actions diverted firefighters large fire

        Crimes solved but vigilance still required

        premium_icon Crimes solved but vigilance still required

        News Police on the Capricorn Coast are cracking down on crime and are calling for...

        Farewell for community identity

        premium_icon Farewell for community identity

        News The Capricorn Coast farewelled one of its local legends last week when at 94 years...