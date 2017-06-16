Rap sheet of former CQ man accused of attempted murder revealed in court

THE partial rap sheet of a former Biloela man accused of trying to kill his ex-partner has been revealed as he appeared in court for the first time.

Daniel Rooney, 24 and now of Port Douglas, was arrested on Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after he allegedly snatched his ex-girlfriend Jessica Hamill from her home, assaulted her, then tried to kill her by driving off the Kuranda Range, near Cairns.

He had been in hospital under police guard until this morning when he was escorted, limping with his wrists and ankles shackled, into a waiting police car and back to the Cairns watch house.

During today's proceedings in the Cairns Magistrates Court it emerged Mr Rooney is currently facing charges of enter premises and commit an indictable offence, unlawful possession of suspected stolen property and seven other offences in another jurisdiction.

Daniel Rooney, 24, and Jessica Hamill, 20.

His solicitor Wes Seewald said he was awaiting the outcome of a hearing over the break-in, while the other charges were due back before the Mossman Magistrates Court next month.

Mr Rooney had been on bail for all these offences, but Mr Seewald said his client had asked for bail to be revoked for all of them.

He asked if these could be moved to Cairns, but was told by Magistrate Robert Spencer that he must enter a guilty plea to have them transferred.

Mr Rooney did not apply for bail on the fresh offences which include attempted murder, deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm, strangulation, breach bail condition and fail to stop a motor vehicle.

Police have asked for an extended adjournment before the case goes to a committal callover as they wait for medical evidence from Cairns Hospital and police information.

"It involved quite a large number of officers from different stations,” police prosecutor Susan Miles said.

It is due to return to court on September 6.

Police retrieved the car Daniel Rooney was driving when he crashed off the Kuranda Range.

Police are continuing to call for public assistance in the case as their investigation continues.

Det Acting Insp Mick Gooiker renewed pleas for anyone who saw a 2012 model black Holden Commodore wagon around Port Douglas or the Tablelands between Tuesday night and during Wednesday to come forward.

A public tip led detectives to locate the car late on Wednesday near the top of the Kuranda Range and they followed it down the range until it allegedly suddenly accelerated over the edge.

Mr Rooney allegedly fled the scene before being caught after a chase through bushland at the back of the Canopy's Edge estate in Smithfield.

Ms Hamill managed to crawl from the wreckage and was helped by police who arrived on scene soon after the crash.

She was released from hospital on Thursday into the care of family.