Rape hell: Assaulted ‘one after the other’

A British woman who was allegedly gang-raped by 12 Israeli teens in the party resort of Ayia Napa told police they assaulted her for an hour "one after the other".

The 19-year-old said the men "hurt my whole body" and she only escaped after fainting and having to be taken to a clinic still half-naked.

The group of 12, aged between 16 and 19, are alleged to have attacked the woman at around 12.30am on Wednesday at a hotel where they was staying in Cyprus.

According to Israeli channel, 13 News, the woman told police investigators: "One of them held me down and then I saw at least 12 faces … for an hour or so, one after the other."

She said: "I was released at a certain point after I had fainted, and I ran out of the room, met friends and they took me half-naked to the clinic.

"I do remember that until about 1.00am, the friends I did not know raped me, some of them with a condom - and some of them without. They hurt my whole body."

The victim is believed have meet up with the group of men around midnight, having spent time with some of them earlier on in her holiday.

According to Ynet News the woman told cops that the group of men pinned her down while laughing and taking videos on their phones.

Court documents reveal the victim had "scratches on her lower limbs" as a result of the trauma.

Police were called to the scene and several members of the group were arrested.

Three were taken to the Famagusta Court in Paralimni together yesterday morning, with the other nine arriving an hour or so later.

A member of the arrested group was able to translate for the others due to them only speaking limited English.

One of the boys mother's told news channel Keshet 12 that he was unable to understand what Greek police were saying to him.

Yesterday, speaking through their lawyer, the group claimed their accuser is lying, suggesting she was coerced into making a false report by another Brit.

They said police broke their noses during their arrest at the Pambos Napa Rocks hotel in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Their lawyers told the Jerusalem Post: "The police hit us, they broke our noses, and the girl is lying.

"Help us, get us out of here, you'll see we're right and that we're innocent."

She is reported to have met a member of the group three days before to the alleged rape.

She is understood to have voluntarily agreed to go into their hotel room at around 12.30am with one of the men.

But she claims, once she got inside, 11 other teens entered the room and raped her.

The Times of Israel reports some or all of those being quizzed by cops are 16 or 17 years old and three of them have since admitted to having sex with the girl.

The who admitted sexual relations insist they took place with 'with love and consent'.

BRITS TURN ON ISRAELI GROUP

Reports suggest that as news spread of the woman's ordeal, Brit tourists turned on other members of the Israeli group who they believed to be involved.

The two parties of Brits and Israelis had met each other and become friends prior to the holiday attack.

Instagram messages between the British woman and one of the Israeli group appear to show they had been chatting several days before the attack.

Israel's Foreign Office said it was aware of the case and in contact with those arrested.

The ministry said: "The Israeli consul in Nicosia, Yossi Wurmbrand, is following developments and is in contact with the detainees. Their families have been updated."

The court hearing was kept private due to members of the group being minors and the judge determined that they will now remain in custody for a further eight days, according to the Cyprus Mail.

The alleged victim is said to be having medical treatment.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence or sexual assault, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732). In an emergency, always call triple-0.