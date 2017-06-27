Rape threat sends chill down Rocky teen's spine during lone walk home

NAILBITING SCARE: Rockhampton teen Shyanne Hooklyn-Morrell is shaken after a pack of men threatened and chased her as she walked home on Monday night.

"OI, pretty girl, where's your boyfriend?"

Alone, in the dark and vulnerable, these words struck terror in 17-year-old Shyanne Hooklyn-Morrell as she walked home from the Northside Plaza last night.

It was just the beginning of a nightmare ordeal as, she claims, a pack of four men threatened, physically assaulted and chased her several blocks home.

Still shaken, Shyanne was afraid to leave her house this morning, but recalled her horror in the hopes she could warn others.

"I was walking home from Northside Plaza Shopping Centre down Philip St, and a bunch of young adults started following me," she claimed.

"I thought, 'It doesn't seem like anything'.

"I crossed the road to try and veer away from them and they followed me that way as well, I thought 'that doesn't seem right'.

"They started yelling out, 'What do you have in the bags?'.

"I started to freak out and started walking faster, and gave my boyfriend call and said, 'There's people following me', and I started to get freaked out and kept walking.

"And I got a can thrown at the back of my head, they start laughing.

"So I kept walking faster, and I am getting up Phillip St and they are laughing and yelling at me, all these different words; 'What are you doing?', 'Where are you going?', 'Is your boyfriend with you?'.

"I kind of panicked and started to jog with my groceries and they yelled out 'I'm going to rape you'."

Shyanne claims the group of men laughed as they started to chase her, and it was at this point the "adrenaline kicked in".

She started running the few blocks left to her house, made it up the stairs and slammed the door.

Thankfully, the men did not follow her into her home, thankfully nothing more happened.

Shyanne said was reluctant to report the incident to police this morning, as she did not get a good look at the offenders in her reluctance to turn around and "draw more attention".

But she hopes her ordeal serves as a warning to others, especially those like her; young, female, living independently and at times forced to walk in the dark.

"I felt really terrified, it's the first time I have been followed, especially at night time.

"Who knows what could have happened, and I was going down Phillip St, it's a dark street with no lights.

"I still feel uncomfortable, it was probably some random people trying to make a laugh, it could have been serious, I don't know, but I haven't left the house yet."

Shyanne said Monday night's incident has changed her perspective, and she would walk with her boyfriend in future.