‘Rapid’ grocery collection now available in Rocky, Yeppoon

Coles Click & Collect Rapid offers 90-minute pick-up from when the order is placed online. Picture: Supplied

Coles customers in North Rockhampton and Yeppoon can now place grocery orders online and collect them just 90 minutes later.

Click&Collect Rapid customers will also be able to order from an extended range not usually offered with home delivery.

Coles regional manager Todd Riches said the service was about convenience.

"Rockhampton locals will be some of the first in the country to use our new 90-minute rapid service designed to save time and take the stress out of shopping," he said.

"We're seeing demand increase for convenient shopping solutions in Rockhampton, so we've rolled out easy collection windows from 2.30pm and 5pm every day of the week.."

Click&Collect Rapid costs a flat fee of $5 and is currently available on orders over $30 with a maximum of 40 items.

Available collection windows are visible on Coles Online from 1pm.

Coles Online head of network development and customer delivery, James Geddes, said Coles was committed to offering time-poor customers quick solutions to topping up the pantry.

"Coles Online continues to grow in popularity and we're excited to launch this offer for customers who are looking for a convenient and affordable shopping experience," he said.

"The feedback from customers who used Click&Collect Rapid during our trial last year was overwhelmingly positive, and it has proven particularly popular with customers who tend to have smaller baskets and shop more frequently as they can place their order during the day and collect it on the way home.

"Whether it's meat and veggies for a last-minute dinner, pet food for your dog, or making sure you have fresh bread for school lunches for the following day, Click&Collect Rapid takes the stress out of running to the supermarket for forgotten items."