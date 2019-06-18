Rapid response saves man's life after double amputation

SHOCKED workers at a Ballandean mushroom farm have been credited with giving lifesaving first-aid to a man who severed both arms in a horrific workplace accident.

It is believed the 40-year-old man got his hand caught in a machine at the farm and, on trying to free himself, got his second hand trapped.

A delivery driver to the Watters Rd property shortly before 8am heard his shouts for help and, with other employees, managed to free him from the machine.

They applied life-saving tourniquets to stem the bleeding as Queensland Ambulance paramedics arrived on scene about 20 minutes later.

Darling Downs Local Ambulance Network executive manager operations Glen Maule described their actions as "very important" to saving the man's life.

Darling Downs Local Ambulance Network executive manager operations Glen Maule. June 2019 Bev Lacey

"They did apply tourniquets to the injured arms of the gentleman which helped… control some of the severe haemorrhaging that was happening," Mr Maule said.

"The injuries have been very serious and the gentleman has sustained a substantial amount of blood loss because of these injuries."

An anaesthetist from Stanthorpe Hospital and a nurse were called in to work alongside paramedics at the property, setting up intravenous lines to stabilise the man for transport to hospital.

Mr Maule said the man also suffered burns from the machine in the incident.

Another man at the workplace was treated for shock but did not require transport to hospital.

Business owner Neil Newman said his thoughts were with the man.

"Needless to say, it was an accident that shouldn't have happened," he said.

"We wish him a speedy recovery.

"Nobody actually saw the incident."

"We had a guy here delivering straw who heard him yelling out and he went to help out."

The man was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

He is expected to undergo surgery over coming days.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland is investigating.

