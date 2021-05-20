Rapist to return to India nine years after crime

A man who raped a woman while she was sleeping in a hotel room plans to return to India after finally being sentenced nine years after the crime was committed.

A man who digitally raped a woman while she was sleeping in a hotel room nine years ago plans to return to India, after being given a suspended jail sentence.

Jaideep Singh, 33, on Thursday pleaded guilty to raping the woman at Mt Ommaney on August 5, 2012.

The woman had been out with two friends, one of whom knew Singh, Brisbane District Court heard.

Crown prosecutor Kellie Jones, said Singh picked them up, they all went to a hotel room and the victim, who had been asleep, awoke to find Singh digitally raping her.

She pushed him off and made an immediate complaint, Ms Jones said.

The judge was told the doors had been locked before the rape and the victim was vulnerable, because Singh was a friend of her friend.

Before committing the rape, Singh studied for a certificate for chef work and a business diploma in Brisbane and worked part-time as a chef and in security.

After he was charged and released on bail, Singh, who was scared of being deported, fled to Mackay and then to Coffs Harbour in NSW.

He had applied for a temporary resident visa in 2011.

Singh worked as a chef in a Sikh temple in Coffs Harbour, before moving to Sydney with his then partner in 2018. He was arrested at their Parramatta home.

Judge Deborah Richards said because Singh ran away there had been significant delay in the case coming to court, which was quite traumatic for the rape victim.

She said Singh had only minor convictions for bail breaches and had not committed any offences since the rape.

Singh, who was born in India, told the court he was anxious to return to India to look after his father, who had been unwell since having heart surgery two years ago.

The court was told Singh was likely to be deported, but Border Force had said because of COVID, it could be months before Singh would be taken into Immigration detention.

Singh spent a month in Immigration detention and 380 days in prison before his sentence.

Judge Richards sentenced Singh to three years in prison, suspended after the 380 days he had already served in custody.

He was discharged on a 2013 rape charge.

Singh told the court he would buy a ticket to India and fly there as soon as possible.

"My parents are my priority. They are waiting for me to come home," he said.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

