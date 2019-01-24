‘Suck it up b**ch’: Violent rapist sentenced

A SERIAL rapist has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggressively raping three women and conning multiple women out of almost $50,000 to fuel his gambling addiction.

Callum Joseph Haggerty was slumped in the dock, unable to look at the judge as she delivered her verdict in the Brisbane District court this morning saying that the acts were "despicable".

On two occasions in 2015, victims were women that he had met online, where he used misleading information to lure them in, claiming he was a wealthy business owner.

He then used physical violence on multiple occasions to overpower the women, resulting in their respective rapes.

While on bail in 2016 for the previous offences he claimed a third victim.

The court heard that Haggerty used language such as, "It could be a lot worse for you" and "suck it up b**ch," as a means to intimidate and humiliate his victims.

Prosecutor Matthew Hynes said in his submission that the rapist had an "appalling attitude towards women" and that his remarks were "cold blooded".

Haggerty's actions have left lasting mental scars on his victims who have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and in one occasion attempting to commit suicide.

"I'm still suffering. Things happened that can never be fixed," one victim said.

Callum Joseph Haggerty.

The court heard that Haggerty used the online dating site Oasis Active to lure women and dupe them into taking out phone contracts, in order for him to sell them for cash and use the money to fuel an ongoing gambling addiction.

He was able to con numerous women out of almost $50,000.

Justice Ryrie gave a sentence of 10 years, taking into account his plea of guilty and his ongoing physical disability.

Haggerty who suffers from muscular dystrophy, was relying on his untreatable illness as a defence for a lower sentence.

The defence also claimed that Haggerty's illness was a factor in his abuse of alcohol and low self-esteem, which were attributing factors to raping the women.

He was charged with five counts of rape, two counts of fraud, and two counts of common assault.

He will have to serve eight years of his sentence before eligible for parole.

Outside court Haggerty's solicitors said they would seek an appeal on the grounds sentencing was manifestly excessive.