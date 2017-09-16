29°
Rare chance to buy busy Yeppoon shopping complex

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY: Cedar Park shopping centre near Yeppoon is on the market, being sold by Dave Kertesz (BELOW).
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY: Cedar Park shopping centre near Yeppoon is on the market, being sold by Dave Kertesz (BELOW). Contributed
Michelle Gately
by

FOR 15 years, this Yeppoon shopping complex has been owned and expanded by a local family.

But it's just hit the market nation-wide, offering the perfect opportunity for buyers looking for a solid investment in Central Queensland.

Cushman and Wakefield sales and leasing executive Dave Kertesz said the Cedar Park Shopping Centre had already generated interest in its first few days on the market.

He's expecting more enquiries from Sydney investors when the property hits the pages of the Financial Review next week.

 

Cedar Park shopping centre near Yeppoon is on the market.
Cedar Park shopping centre near Yeppoon is on the market. Contributed

Mr Kertesz said the centre was being so widely marketed as it showed great potential for out of town investors looking for a higher yield than anything in the capital cities.

The complex has 14 tenancies over three detached buildings, anchored by the SPAR supermarket which has recently renewed its lease.

Mr Kertesz said the strong presence of medical tenants made it a "very secure investment".

 

Dave Kertesz Sales & Leasing Executive for Cushman and Wakefield.
Dave Kertesz Sales &amp; Leasing Executive for Cushman and Wakefield. Contributed

He said it was a "great little shopping centre" and a rare offering for investors.

According to the Cushman and Wakefield information, the centre has a net income of about $703,385.80pa.

Expressions of interest close Friday, October 13.

The centre isn't the only one up for grabs in the region.

An Emu Park complex, with IGA, pharmacy and cafe, is on the market, as well as the Dean St Foodworks complex in North Rockhampton.

Topics:  capricorn coast property commercial property property real estate rockhampton property

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

