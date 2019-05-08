Rare chance to buy fully-equipped gym and sports centre

BIG TICKET: Scottvale Squash Centre is up for sale for close to a million dollars.

BIG TICKET: Scottvale Squash Centre is up for sale for close to a million dollars. Real Estate

A LONG STANDING Rockhampton sports and gym centre has been put on the market for close to $1 million.

Scottvale Park Squash Centre at 271 Richardson Rd, Kawana is listed for lease for $80,000 (plus gst and outgoings) or sale for $990,000 through Knight Frank Rockhampton.

The premises is currently used for squash, cross fit and gym along with consulting rooms.

The land itself is 2,426sqm with 1,000 of inside space.

There is a total of nine squash courts and two courts have had glass removed and are used for cross fit, aerobics and zuu, along with a swimming pool along with kitchen and conference facilities and male and female showers and toilets.

On-site there is a two-bedroom caretakers unit and rear car parking with a three bay storage shed.

A Rockhampton couple bought the site in 2014 but are now looking to move on and let someone else inject some new life into it.

The land itself was valued at $430,000 in June 2017.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Commercial Real Estate agent Neale Crow said it was quite a unique property that had been set up to have various income streams through the gym, squash courts, rooms and various other facilities.

He said it has been kept very neat and tidy and has been modernised.

The centre itself has been trading in the Rockhampton community for many years and has quite a strong reputation.

"It has always traded well and it's on Northside so a residential growth area,” Mr Crow said.

Located on a busy main road, it has good frontage and a strong catchment area.

"It's got a lot to it and you can get a lot of income from the different areas,” Mr Crow said.

Ideally it would suit someone who has a 'community feel' who could run the squash courts and bring in doctors, physios or naturopaths to rent the rooms.

SCOTTVALE SQUASH