Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The dolphins were captured on camera.
The dolphins were captured on camera.
Environment

Rare dolphins frolic close to Townsville

by Victoria Nugent
10th Jun 2018 5:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY'RE classified as a rare species, but snubfin dolphins have been showing off in Townsville waters.

Angler Matt Palmer managed to snap shots of the dolphins about 150m from the mouth of the Townsville harbour last weekend.

"I was out fishing with mates and we were coming back in towards the Townsville harbour and we saw splashing and fins coming out of the water," he said.

"So we went to have a look and there were two sorts of dolphins … the snubfins and what looked like Indo-Pacific dolphins.

"A couple of them came right up to the boat."

Mr Palmer said he had seen snubfin dolphins before but never quite this close up before.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park's Eye on the Reef sightings map online also notes a few sightings of snubfin dolphins over recent days.

dolphins queensland rare animals

Top Stories

    WATCH: Check out Rockhampton's slick new marketing campaign

    WATCH: Check out Rockhampton's slick new marketing campaign

    Community The first of videos to showcase the region sporting a new branding logo

    New owners have big plans for Indoor Sports Arena

    premium_icon New owners have big plans for Indoor Sports Arena

    News ROCKHAMPTON'S Indoor Sports Arena gets a makeover

    'High-quality health care' for all Central Queenslanders

    premium_icon 'High-quality health care' for all Central Queenslanders

    News Government makes bold promise in record $610m CQ health budget

    Local Partners