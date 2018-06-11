Rare dolphins frolic close to Townsville

THEY'RE classified as a rare species, but snubfin dolphins have been showing off in Townsville waters.

Angler Matt Palmer managed to snap shots of the dolphins about 150m from the mouth of the Townsville harbour last weekend.

"I was out fishing with mates and we were coming back in towards the Townsville harbour and we saw splashing and fins coming out of the water," he said.

"So we went to have a look and there were two sorts of dolphins … the snubfins and what looked like Indo-Pacific dolphins.

"A couple of them came right up to the boat."

Mr Palmer said he had seen snubfin dolphins before but never quite this close up before.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park's Eye on the Reef sightings map online also notes a few sightings of snubfin dolphins over recent days.