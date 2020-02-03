Rare glimpse: How iconic duo returned after successful show

DRESSED in jet black clothing and speaking in a Nashville drawl, country music legend Johnny Cash arrived back in Australia during 1985 to tour down under.

After a successful appearance at Rockhampton Showgrounds four years prior which attracted over 10,000 fans, Mr Cash and his wife June Carter Cash once again made the effort to include the Beef Capital into their tour itinerary.

The powerhouse couple were one of the first music acts to take the stage at the-then newly-christened Rockhampton Music Bowl on June 16, 1985.

The venue had opened just a few months prior, on March 9. Before their second arrival to Rockhampton, it was reported in The Morning Bulletin on June 8 the beloved country music icons had given a press conference in Sydney.

They spoke about a range of topics which spanned between Cash’s prior drug addiction and the couple’s love of Australia. Over a week later, they entertained crowds in the Beef Capital where they again played their famous hits. On Sunday night, about 7.30pm, the loveable pair took to the stage in Rockhampton. Cash was wearing an Aussie icon – the Abubra.

While he did not purchase the item during one of “his famous shopping trips”, it was presented to him before the anticipated concert by the Capricornia Rodeo Fund Promotion Committee spokesman at the time.

Mr John Williams said “Cash seemed very keen to help the rodeo cause along, and he really appreciated the hat”.

In addition to his Australian Rough Riders’ Snowy River hat, Mr Cash was also given a book called The Stockman which gave him an insight into the history of Australia’s early pioneers and traditions.

“A lot of you are still pioneers in a way,” said Mrs Cash.

What do you believe was the greatest concert that Rockhampton has ever seen?