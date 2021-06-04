Rare Lamborghini lands man in court

Debt collectors showed up to seize a rare purple supercar from a Sydney premises last December - but when they got there, things took a strange turn.

Ultra luxury car dealer to Sydney's elite Simon Wakim is facing multiple criminal charges after loan creditors were allegedly stopped from seizing a purple Lamborghini by 30 Comanchero outlaw bikies.

The alleged confrontation over the Lamborghini and other high-end model cars happened just before Christmas last year before Mr Wakim allegedly threatened lenders and their families.

Simon Wakim has been a car supplier for more than a decade to Sydney identities, media stars, wealthy Chinese investors and has links to Saudi Arabia's royal family.

The 39-year-old, who owns Galleria SUV, is Sydney's "go to" man for buyers wanting "one of a kind" Rolls Royces, Lamborghinis and Ferraris.

He is the one car dealer who can source rare vehicles such as the exclusive Mercedes AMG racing series, the Gullwing, McClaren F1, Aston Martin Vanquish, Rolls Royce Ghost, Wraith and Phantom and the Lamborghini Aventador.

Mr Wakim is listed for a committal later this month on 16 criminal charges in the Downing Centre Local Court.

At the same time, Mr Wakim's company Galleria SUV - for which he is the sole director and shareholder - is involved in civil proceedings in two other Sydney courts and a tribunal.

Court documents in Mr Wakim's criminal case allege he threatened bank creditors and their families on December 23 last year.

A decision in the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal handed down in May this year alleges that 30 Comanchero Outlaw Motorcycle Gang members confronted liquidators at a luxury car facility in Sydney's inner west on the same day.

According to NSW local court documents, Mr Wakim is charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage of $950,000 by deception and demanding with menaces regarding property of the same value.

He has also been charged with seven counts each of allegedly stalk, intimidate intend fear of physical harm and use carriage service to menace harass or offend.

Luxury car dealer Simon Wakim is the go-to man for Sydney’s elite wanting prestige vehicles.

The NCAT decision alleged Mr Wakim defaulted on a $2.058 million loan last year secured by vehicles worth $3.093 million including a purple Lamborghini Aventador.

The loan was brokered in March last year by Allan Zhang of Senworth Capital and Jonathon Lee of Solomon's Capital.

Vehicles worth $2 million were moved to a secure location until the loan could be repaid, but "no repayments were made".

Mr Wakim asked the loan brokers if the purple Lamborghini Aventador could be released from the loan security so he could sell it and replace it with a black model of the same car.

The NCAT document alleged the black Lamborghini Aventador did not belong to Mr Wakim and on December 22 last year Mr Zhang and Mr Lee took action to place Galleria into liquidation.

The next day liquidators attended premises in Sydney's inner west to repossess the vehicles.

"It is alleged that 30 people purportedly involved in the Comanchero Outlaw Motorcycle Gang prevented the removal of the vehicles," the NCAT document said.

"On the same day Mr Wakim contacted Mr Zhang and Mr Lee and threatened them and their families. Mr Zhang and Mr Lee did not proceed with the liquidation action."

Simon Wakim has a committal hearing this month.

In February this year, Mr Wakim allegedly agreed to make repayments but did not do so, and then requested two vehicles have their financial security removed.

The request was denied and "Mr Zhang and Mr Lee continued to receive threatening communications from Mr Wakim".

On March 11, detectives from the Criminal Groups Squad arrested Mr Wakim and charged him with the 16 alleged offences.

The motor dealer's licence for Galleria SUV at Kingsgrove was subsequently suspended.

Police allege Mr Wakim intimidated Mr Zhang and Mr Lee with intent to cause fear of physical harm.

NSW local court documents allege he obtained by deception between December 23 last year and early March this year $950,000 from Solomons by dishonestly not providing loan security.

The demand with menaces charge alleges that, between similar dates, he "did demand vehicles be removed from the Personal Properties Securities Register to the value of $950,000".

The PPSR is where luxury car buyers register, say, a $100,000 deposit for purchase of a specific vehicle which thereafter has the money paid on the car as a kind of caveat on its ownership.

Galleria SUV is also the subject of a civil matter in the NSW Supreme Court being brought against him by Bizcap AU, which promotes itself as "Australia's most open-minded lender".

An individual has a civil action against Galleria SUV in the NSW District Court.

Mr Wakim is appealing the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal decision upholding the Commissioner of Fair Trading's decision on April 23 to suspend Galleria SUV's motor dealer's licence for 60 days.

