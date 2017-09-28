Rare opportunity for Yeppoon film buffs

Do No Harmis one of the ten short film that will be shown.

Do No Harmis one of the ten short film that will be shown. aaron burgess

CAPRICORN Coast will soon be getting its own slice of New York when the 20th annual Manhattan Film Festival hits Yeppoon later this week.

Ten films will be screened at the Yeppoon Town Hall this Friday from 7:30pm.

It is just one of seven venues that will be showing world-class short films.

However, it is not like any other film festival.

Residents will be joining audiences around the world when they play film critics.

They will be given a rare opportunity to judge the films and vote for the best film and best actor.

The program reaches audiences in over 250 cities and spans over six continents.

Screen shot of Hope Dies Last, one of the ten short film that will be shown at the 20th Manhattan Film Festival at Yeppoon Town Hall.

Livingstone Shire Councillor for The Arts Nigel Hutton said it is vital for the the community to have access to arts events.

"It is important to nurture the artistic and creative side of our community and by bringing worldwide initiatives like this to our residents,” he said.

The festival will screen films from a range of various genres including comedy, drama, horror, sci-fi, animation and martial arts.

"I strongly encourage all film buffs, movie fanatics and people who just enjoy being entertained by a great movie to head along and check out these amazing 10 movies that have been chosen as the top 10 in this competition,” he said.

The film festival has an M rating.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for concession.

For more information, contact Livingstone Shire Council on 49135000.