FIRST TIME: Rocky man sports dolphin in the Fitzroy
Rare sighting in Fitzroy becoming more common says expert

Meg Bolton
9th Aug 2019 11:36 AM
ON his afternoon walk one Rockhampton man couldn't believe his eyes when he saw a dolphin swimming along the Fitzroy River on Wednesday afternoon.

The 55-year-old who has lived in Rockhampton his whole life was starting to think dolphins in the Fitzroy was a myth until he looked downstream from the railway bridge to see a dorsal fin popping out of the water.

"I was gob-smacked,” he said.

The sight stopped him in his tracks as he watched the dolphin make its way along the river.

He said fishermen were fishing off the rocks and he wondered how many others were lucky enough to see the mammal.

If you ask The Morning Bulletin fishing columnist Scotty Lynch, seeing a dolphin in the Fitzroy is a common occurrence.

"It happens all the time - they're always up the river,” Mr Lynch said.

"Yesterday we saw three or four different pods. There would've been between 30-40.”

He said various species inhabited the Fitzroy especially in drier months because low levels of fresh water entering the system kept the water saltier.

"If the salt concentration is higher in town the bait is further up and the dolphins follow the bait up,” he said.

He said a high concentration of salt caused salt water animals to travel further up the river.

"We've seen them often either chasing the juvenile salmon and the prawns,” he said.

There was no guaranteed spot to see a dolphin, according to Mr Lynch - the trick is to follow the bait.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

