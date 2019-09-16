Rare treat for lovers of classical music

IN A magical night beginning with a world premiere of a new Australian work, Paul Stanhope’s Dancing on Clouds, the Australian Chamber Orchestra’s internationally acclaimed ACO Collective will perform at The Pilbeam Theatre in October.

Serenades for Strings is an evening of the finest classical music led by principal violin and founding director of ACO Collective, Helena Rathbone.

The ACO is renowned for embracing celebrated classics alongside new commissions and the evening will take you from Edward Elgar’s tranquil Serenade for Strings to Beethoven’s delightful and optimistic Romance for Violin and Orchestra.

Audiences will experience the youthful and energetic Sinfonia No.7 by Mendelssohn and end the night with Beethoven’s great String Quartet in a gripping finale.

The Australian Chamber Orchestra lives and breathes music, making waves around the world for their explosive performances and brave interpretations.

ACO Collective features members of the ACO alongside musicians from their Emerging Artists Program – young, professional string players at the outset of their careers.

● The Pilbeam Theatre on Tuesday, October 22 at 7.30pm.

● Presented by Rockhampton Regional Council as part of 2019 See It Live season.

● Tickets are $52 for adults, $48 for concessions.

● Patrons aged 26 years and under page $1 pay per year of age.

● Tickets from the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 4927 4111 and www.seeitlive.com.au