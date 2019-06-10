Rare winter rain comes at perfect time for CQ grazier

ROSS Faint was enjoying some well-earned time off on the weekend - watching the football - after a good dose of glorious rain fell on his place.

Mr Faint has a property on the northern side of Clermont and was lucky enough to get 23mm on Saturday morning.

Glenmore is a 2400ha property which Mr Faints farms 1200ha of mixed cattle and cropping.

Normally at this time of year he would be harvesting sorghum but he is doing that a bit later this year, meaning he has a rare amount of some free time.

Having just finished planting 10 days ago, the rain couldn't have come at a better time.

"It's been forecast for about seven to 10 days, on and off on different websites so we had our fingers crossed,” Mr Faint said.

The chickpea crop has just sprouted out of the ground and the rain fell nice and gentle with no run off.

BEAUTIFUL SIGHT: Ross Faint had 23mms fall on his property north of Clermont, injecting into the newly sprouted chickpea crop. Inset: Ross and Sam Faint. Ross Faint

"It was perfect rain really,” Mr Faint said.

"Now we have got rain on this winter crop when it's out of the ground, that is something that doesn't happen too often.”

Mr Faint chose not to plant any wheat this year as last year's crop failed very badly.

Last year they didn't have any rain while the crop was in season.

He chose to only plant chickpeas as you don't need a second lot of rain for them, as opposed to wheat that needs a bit of rain.

Many Central and Northern Highlands graziers did however plant some wheat so they would be loving the rain.

"The northern farmers from here planted a bit earlier so their crops would be a bit more advanced,” Mr Faint said.

"It's going to be really good for the area.

"It's still patchy but it will be interesting to see how far up the Charters Towers Rd how far the rain has gone.”

The summers and winters in the last four to five years have all been very hit and miss meaning the grain prices have been very high.

"Anyone who tries to forecast the weather is desperate for a job,” he said.

"We consider ourselves a pretty high risk for winter rain here north of Clermont,

"We miss a lot of influences that come through, they slip south of us, we're in an area that misses out a lot.”

This year is looking to be a bit better now.

Mr Faint has been lucky to receive some rain from influences of cyclones Oma, Penny and Trevor, while some neighbours lucked out.

"We've had more rain than our neighbours 20 to 30kmn away, that just seems to be the way the rain has fallen this year.

"If you just happen to be under the cloud and some of them don't move much.

"The weather is unpredictable.”

Cyclone Trevor was the most generous as it came around chickpea planting time.

For the first time in four years, the crops were planted with surface moisture and only had to be inserted a couple of inches down, not six to eight inches deep.

"It should be a good season in this area, barring any frosts,” he said.

Frosts are quite the problematic issue at Glenmore. Last year they got hit bad with frost and the early chickpeas were badly affected while the late ones weren't.

To try and save some of the crop, Mr Faint spread out the planting over the month.

"Whether it works out that way I don't know,” he said.

Mr Faint isn't sure what to expect from the market this year.

He is anticipating a slighter lower yield as not as much crops were planted due to drought conditions and in turn the price should offset.

"It looks positive really, failing something unforeseen,” he said.

"The market is a little concerning at the moment, India is still out and that is a bit of concern but I don't think there will be a great deal around so that may compensate.”

Rainfall for the first nine days of June.

Rockhampton: 6.6mm

Thangool: 10.8mm

Emerald: 18.4mm

Yeppoon: 7.6mm

Rolleston: 26.8mm

Blackwater: 22mm

Samuel Hill: 8.8mm

Springsure: 8.2mm