Rockhampton and Townsville will be FIFO hubs for Adani's Carmichael Coal Mine.
Business

Ratepayers spared the pain of Adani project workload

Troy Kippen
by
25th May 2018 10:23 PM
ISAAC Regional Council will employ four people to help with the extra workload the office has from the Adani's Carmichael mine project - but it won't cost ratepayers a penny.

Isaac Mayor Anne Baker has confirmed the council will be billing the energy giant for costs of the additional workload, explaining the commercial arrangement that exists between Isaac Regional Council and Adani, the proponent of the Carmichael Mine.

"We have 26 active coal mines with several more under consideration for development, including Carmichael," Cr Baker said.

She said the council will be reimbursed for the costs of employing additional staff needed to manage the workload created by proposed projects, and that it was standard practice for major resource projects.

