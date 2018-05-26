Ratepayers spared the pain of Adani project workload

Rockhampton and Townsville will be FIFO hubs for Adani's Carmichael Coal Mine.

Rockhampton and Townsville will be FIFO hubs for Adani's Carmichael Coal Mine. Rockhampton Regional Council

ISAAC Regional Council will employ four people to help with the extra workload the office has from the Adani's Carmichael mine project - but it won't cost ratepayers a penny.

Isaac Mayor Anne Baker has confirmed the council will be billing the energy giant for costs of the additional workload, explaining the commercial arrangement that exists between Isaac Regional Council and Adani, the proponent of the Carmichael Mine.

RELATED STORY: We must stop the cycle of boom and bust

RELATED STORY: Adani moves into next stage of mine project

>> CLICK HERE TO GET THE LATEST NEWS ON ADANI DELIVERED TO YOUR EMAIL INBOX

"We have 26 active coal mines with several more under consideration for development, including Carmichael," Cr Baker said.

She said the council will be reimbursed for the costs of employing additional staff needed to manage the workload created by proposed projects, and that it was standard practice for major resource projects.