Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DISAPPOINTING: Graffiti on a road at Innes Park
DISAPPOINTING: Graffiti on a road at Innes Park Contributed
Crime

Ratepayers will fork out to remove giant penis graffiti

8th Oct 2018 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Innes Park community was left disappointed to find lewd graffiti sprayed on the road at a popular family park.

Today a Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said the council was aware of the graffiti and would remove it - at a cost to the community.

"It is extremely disappointing to see cases of graffiti continuing throughout the region, the removal of which comes at a cost to council, and ultimately the community," he said.

"These are funds that would otherwise be spent on projects like parks, walkways and improved roads.

"Instances of graffiti can be reported to council on 1300 883 699 or by using the Snap Send Solve app."

Yesterday, Bargara police said they were not aware of the incident but if found, those responsible could face wilful damage charges.

Anyone with information on this, or other instances of graffiti, can call police on 131 444.

graffiti penis
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Foodworks armed robbery to pay off drug debt

    premium_icon Foodworks armed robbery to pay off drug debt

    Crime He carried out the armed robbery with a pocket knife due to a $1000 drug debt

    Midnight street robber accused to fight charge

    premium_icon Midnight street robber accused to fight charge

    Crime He has other charges before the courts

    Local company steps up to give PNG a Betta Power connection

    premium_icon Local company steps up to give PNG a Betta Power connection

    Business It's a tough project but someone's got to do it.

    Calls to scrap alcohol bans in CQ Aboriginal community

    premium_icon Calls to scrap alcohol bans in CQ Aboriginal community

    Politics Mayor says prohibition hasn't worked and sly-grogging is rife

    Local Partners