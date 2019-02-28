Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Work begins on the roads at the Carmichael Mine.
Work begins on the roads at the Carmichael Mine. Roslyn Budd
Council News

Ratepayers won't foot the bill for Adani upgrades

Caitlan Charles
by
28th Feb 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MAKING sure the Isaac community isn't burned by the cost of improving infrastructure to develop the Adani Carmichael mine is still a top priority for Isaac Regional Council.

The council has been negotiating with Adani to ensure the long-term interests of the region's ratepayers.

As one of it's conditions of approval, Adani is required to establish an Infrastructure Access Agreement with Isaac Regional Council.

Mayor Anne Baker said Adani was required to fund the upgrade to existing infrastructure to an agreed standard; provide required new infrastructure; and fund the maintenance of roads impacted by the increased activity during mine construction.

"Council is continuing to negotiate with Adani to formalise a fair and reasonable Infrastructure Access Agreement for our local government area, which addresses these issues as they relate to both the mine project and the associated rail network to connect the site to port," she said.

"The Carmichael mine and associated rail link is just one of several significant resources projects currently under development in the Isaac, so this negotiation process is business as usual for our organisation.

"We already have 26 active coal mines across the region, which collectively produce more than half of Queensland's saleable coal."

Cr Baker reiterated that council's involvement in the approval process for the Carmichael mine, and similar resources projects, was limited to establishing infrastructure access agreements and other compensation arrangements with the developer as a condition of their approval.

"Responsibility for approving the mine project, including operational and environmental conditioning, rests with the State and Federal governments, but what council is responsible for is ensuring the interests of Isaac region ratepayers are represented and protected," she said.

"Council is supportive of responsible development by the resources and mining sector within the region, but we are also committed to making sure big companies fairly pay their way.

"Coal from the Isaac region generates more than $1.5 billion in royalties for Queensland each year, and we are proud to be a region which is feeding, powering and building communities."

adani anne baker carmichael mine isaag regional council mayor anne baker
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Man who dated serial killer's victim in Big W assault

    premium_icon Man who dated serial killer's victim in Big W assault

    Crime A MAN who carried out "a brazen sexual assault in a public place”, once dated one of convicted serial killer Leonard Fraser's victims.

    Regional communities let down by 'ludicrous' flight prices

    premium_icon Regional communities let down by 'ludicrous' flight prices

    News CQ mum couldn't visit her daughter after a serious crash in Brisbane

    CQ rental vacancies hit lowest figure in seven years

    premium_icon CQ rental vacancies hit lowest figure in seven years

    News It's the perfect time to invest in the region

    Man blames sister, partner for his DV offending

    premium_icon Man blames sister, partner for his DV offending

    Crime Magistrate hits out at victim blaming by repeat DV offender