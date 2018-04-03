Menu
Rockhampton Regional Council, RRC, City Hall on Bolsover Street. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Politics

Rates and development on council tables across region

Shayla Bulloch
by
3rd Apr 2018 5:00 AM

COUNCIL meetings will be back in session tomorrow after an Easter break with plenty up for discussion including rates and finances.

Rockhampton Regional Council will hold its Planning and Regulatory meeting this morning with developments on the table for deliberation.

A development application for a material change of use for a transport debt and extractive industry will be the first item discussed.

Monthly operations reports will also be presented, before councillors head into closed session to talk about "development compliance issue”.

Livingstone Shire Council will hold its ordinary meeting on Wednesday with rates the big topic of discussion.

Councillors will deliberate whether to adopt a revised rates policy to establish clear guidelines to determine the extent council can seek to recover or reimburse amounts.

They will also discuss whether to adopt new guidelines to assist in determining if a circumstances can prevent a person from paying their rates within the discount time frame.

The coast council's finances will also be on the table for discussion as the monthly financial report for February is presented.

A final version of the Invest Capricorn Coast economic development plan will also be seeking approval which highlights all the benefits of the region for potential investors.

Designed with impressive graphics and scenic photos, the $40,000 plan to provide a public "report card” of economic development outcomes in the last year and an overview of what's to come.

The Morning Bulletin will update readers with the outcomes of all meetings in the appropriate editions.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
