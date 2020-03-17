Rates relief could be on way for Cobraball victims

Luke Nixon (centre) talks about plans to rebuild his home which was destroyed by last November's Cobraball bushfires with Crs Adam Belot and Pat Eastwood. Photo Darryn Nufer.

RATES relief for those who lost their homes in the Cobraball bushfires could soon be on the way.

Livingstone Shire Council is set to ask the Queensland Government to cover the cost of six months’ council rates for these people.

If this request is denied by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, the council is likely to grant a hardship concession to the owners of 15 properties which were destroyed, meaning they wouldn’t have to pay rates and charges for the first six months of this year.

Mayor Bill Ludwig will today ask councillors to officially support the moves which comes after Cr Adam Belot last week called on the Queensland Government to provide support like its NSW counterparts did.

The NSW Government decided it would foot the bill for this quarter’s rates as part of its response to the bushfire crisis.

Crs Belot and Pat Eastwood went public with their concerns after meeting with bushfire victim Luke Nixon who, along with wife Tegan, lost their Preston Rd home and all of their possessions in last November’s disaster.

“We’re talking about 15 homes that were destroyed here in the bushfires, like it’s not going to be a lot of money (for the government),” Cr Belot said.

Cr Belot had previously written to Keppel MP Brittany Lauga about the issue which she said she had subsequently raised with Minister for Communities Coralee O’Rourke.

As well as covering rates costs for people who lost their homes, Cr Ludwig wants to see the government do the same for the shire’s business owners whose properties were destroyed beyond repair.