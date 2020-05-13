Rates relief help is there for Livingstone

Luke Nixon (centre) talks about plans to rebuild his home which was destroyed by last November's Cobraball bushfires with Crs Adam Belot and Pat Eastwood.

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council can tap into federal funding to provide rates relief for those who lost their homes in the Cobraball bushfires.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry yesterday moved to offer that assurance as the “who will pay?” saga rolls on.

As was reported last week in The Morning Bulletin, Livingstone Shire Council is yet to determine who will cover six months’ rates (total of $24,761) for the owners of 15 properties destroyed in last November’s Cobraball bushfires.

The council would not reveal the outcome of a request to the Queensland Government for it to cover the amount in full, until councillors discussed the matter at the council table.

Ms Landry yesterday said a Federal Government funding option was available.

“The advice I’ve received from the National Bushfire Recovery Agency is that Livingstone Shire Council can use the financial support provided through the National Bushfire Recovery Fund on measures the council deem promote community recovery. That includes rates relief,” she said.

“I have asked the National Bushfire Recovery Agency to contact the Livingstone Shire Council and confirm they can use this financial support to provide rates relief.”

Ms Landry said the financial support provided through the National Bushfire Recovery Fund was in the vicinity of $1.3 million total.

She said the $1.8 million in grants announced last week was for 23 local government areas that had been disadvantaged by the bushfires to apply for funding to go towards community events or arts, sporting and cultural projects, commemorative public memorials, workshops and information sessions for future bushfire preparedness.

“The total amount has not been given solely to Livingstone Shire Council, it’s for other local councils to apply for as well,” she said.

While LSC works out who will pay for rates relief, those who need the answer continue to wait.