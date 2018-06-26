Rates rise for Rocky as global recycling costs hit hard

FOR the sixth consecutive year, Rockhampton Regional Council has produced a budget surplus, though last-minute negotiations around recycling costs have forced an additional 1 per cent hike to take the council's proposed 2.9 per cent rate rise to 3.9 per cent.

Mayor Margaret Strelow presented the draft 2018-19 budget yesterday with a $2.2 million surplus.

She said the draft budget had struck the right balance between responsible, strong financial management and building a bigger and better Rockhampton.

Cr Strelow credited councillors and the finance team for five years of hard work, tough decisions and responsible financial management that had resulted in $36.5 million in debt being paid off.

Long-term forecasts show a surplus of at least $1 million a year for the next decade.

"Council rate rises are set as low as they can be, usually CCI plus one per cent and that is what we were on track to deliver,” Cr Strelow said.

But she added that changes to global recycling had diminished the sale of recycled materials.

"The recycling plant in Rockhampton and contract with the supplier is shared by many Central Queensland councils, which left us with two options - increase the rates to cover the increased cost or reduce recycling services,” she said.

"We know the latter is not what our community wanted and that is why we made the decision to absorb that cost and maintain the level of service.”

Six years ago, it was predicted Rockhampton Regional Council could be insolvent within two years of de-amalgamation.

Cr Strelow attributed some tough calls and fiscal responsibility to the forecast surpluses for the next decade.

"A surplus gives us a buffer for the unexpected, like the global changes to the recycling market, to minimise the impact on ratepayers,” she said.

"Our inherited debt from de-amalgamation remains too high and, while there is still a lot of work to be done, we have reduced debt by $36.5 million since then ... and we are continuing down the path set two years ago on an accelerated debt repayment plan.

"While we are in the strongest position financially we have been in since de-amalgamation, we need to maintain that discipline," Mayor Strelow said.

In line with the Local Government Act 2009, the 2018-19 draft budget is due to be put to the full council in mid-July for adoption.