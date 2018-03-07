Rates, roads and rubbish on Julie's LSC radar

ELECTION: Julie Martin is another candidate running in the LSC by-election.

ELECTION: Julie Martin is another candidate running in the LSC by-election. Trish Bowman

ZILZIE resident Julie Martin has nominated for the Livingstone by-election because she is passionate about making her community a better place for all.

Born, bred and educated in the area, Ms Martin returned to the region two years ago to be closer to family and friends.

She said her community contribution since returned has been limited which she believes holds her in good stead as she has no commitments which may blinker her decision-making.

"My previous employment with the state government means I appreciate the boundaries as a local councillor," Ms Martin said.

"This is critical as while I want change, I also want fairness and equity when decision are made.

"Livingstone is at the cusp of something big, bold and new. I want to be part of that future and I want to lead my community through the new era."

Ms Martin said she has always enjoyed getting out and about in the community and assisting people to achieve their goals.

"This is one of the reasons I chose to become a stock inspector and continued in the inspectorate stream through my 20 years with DPI.

"Over the years, I have served on various committees such as the Ropehill Community Sports Grounds (in the Lockyer Valley) where I was treasurer/secretary.

"One of the key responsibilities of the club was to keep the grounds neat and tidy as well as catering to the sporting events held at the grounds.

"I enjoyed the organising as well as the camaraderie of the team when working under pressure.

"I helped deliver census forms in the 2016 census and it was this activity that clarified for me that I like to serve the community.

"Clearly, local government has a significant role to play in the community and as that is where my interests lie, the next logical step is to run for council."

5 Priorities for Livingstone

Rates - quite simply, they are too dear and should be capped at no more than 2% increase a year.

Rubbish - must make it easier and more accessible for residents to remove their rubbish.

Roads - need more walk/bike paths along with kerbing and channelling.

Tourism - tourism is a key driver of business and employment in the shire.

Change - while it may be nice to continue as we have been, the reality is that change is happening and will continue to happen.

CANDIDATES

1.Alana Murray

2.Lou Shipway

3.Pat Eastwood

4.Jo Stoyel

5.Ben Weston

6.Rhodes Watson

7.Terry Arnold

8.Heath Henwood

9.Julie Martin

10.Murray Smith

11.Bernadette Melrose