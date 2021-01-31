Raunchiest music videos of all time

What does it take to make one of the hottest music videos of all time?

A little body oil, a lot of caressing, and no shirts allowed, apparently. Tongues were wagging a few months back when Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and a few of their friends blessed us with the music video for WAP, making many of us grateful we were no longer working in an office where the clip is highly NSFW. But at home? Well, we won't judge you for watching it on repeat.

And while it's one of the most risque clips to ever exist in the art form, it's not alone in getting people talking and sweating. Here we take a look at some videos that are tantalising, teasing, and totally freakin' sexy.

From Beyonce to Blurred Lines, these are the music videos that even decades later have kept us drooling and dancing.

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP

Obviously, this music video is the entire inspiration for this list. It inspired hot takes and debates and TikTok challenges. But it has also inspired women to own their sexuality and display it how they see fit. We all had our tongues hanging out of our mouths and our eyes bulging out of their sockets with this video dropped in the summer of 2020. There is … really nothing like it. Some have come close, some have tried, but none have succeeded the way Cardi, Megan & Co. have here. The visuals are as shocking and sexy as it gets, and it will be a long, long time before we stop talking (and dancing) about this one.

Robin Thicke - Blurred Lines

Blurred Lines the song, the video, the creation, the concept - it's all been debated up and down for various reasons ranging from boobs to copyrights. But it has also given us so much, namely Emily Ratajkowski. While she was immediately known as the main topless lady from this video, she has since become a brave, outspoken icon and we truly have this music video to thank for that. I mean, we can also thank it for being super freakin' fun to watch mostly due to the sexiness brought to us via the confident, casual toplessness throughout. And when it comes down to it, this song didn't even need bare breasts to get attention, get into your ears, and get you dancing.

Chris Isaak - Wicked Game

Wicked Game was basically the original WAP. OK, maybe not, but for a long time it sat comfortably on the throne, ruling over a sea of others hoping to be named Sexiest Music Video, watching as they tried to achieve what it had without nearly as much success. Frolicking on the beach without a care in the world, including the worry that sand will be all up in all the crevices? That's as sexy as it gets. The touching, the caressing, the waves: when this was released in 1989, many found themselves running to the nearest body of water to cool down.

Britney Spears - I'm A Slave 4 U

The breathing, the moist skin, the touching: it all adds up to Britney's sexiest music video ever. Others may argue … Baby One More Time because of the schoolgirl outfit but they would be wrong. Then some might suggest Toxic for the sparkly nude body suit or tongues or various other reasons, all of which would be wrong. This 2001 song was also on the same album as the ballad where she declared herself not a girl but also not yet a woman, and we didn't need that video of her sitting on the edge of a cliff for the visuals; we just needed this one. Britney looks incredible, the dance moves are fire, and that's only appropriate considering everything about this video screams HOT.

Madonna - Justify My Love

LOL to anyone that thought there could even be a hottest music videos list without an entry from Madonna. She basically created sexy music videos. Always one to be pushing the envelope, the clip for Justify My Love was of course no exception. It's a masterclass in foreplay with the kissing, the caressing, the touching, the teasing throughout what appears to be one very horny hotel.

D'Angelo - Untitled (How Does It Feel)

It has officially been 21 years now that we've been yelling at the screen "Just go a little lower!" This video got everyone hot and bothered the way it lingered, teased, and suggested so much. Between the sweat, the close-ups, the groove of this song, and the even deeper grooves of the singer's "V" on full display, it was very easy for viewers to answer the question posed in the song's title: it feels very hot in here.

Aerosmith - Crazy

There was nothing hotter to MTV viewers than a full display of teenage rebellion, which is what Aerosmith's 1994 video for Crazy delivered in spades. Well, that and unknown actress Alicia Silverstone as well as Steven Tyler's daughter Liv in suggestive school uniforms (until they're not!). It was fantasy after fantasy after fantasy in the six-minute video that remains remembered quite fondly by all.

Fiona Apple - Criminal

"This world may be bulls**t," as Apple so memorably stated, but the music video for Criminal is decidedly not. It's sultry and dangerous and vulnerable and so powerful that it even makes taking a bath with another human seem like a fun idea. Basically, it's the kind of music video that makes you feel like you need a cigarette after watching it.

Beyonce - Partition

Few musicians are capable of blending blatant sex with such class and artistry, but it should come as no surprise that Beyonce does it well - and maybe even the best. Of course the music video for Partition was going to be hot AF, but the suggestive nature mixed with gorgeous visuals and impressive dancing elevates this song from its already iconic status.

Kanye West - Fade

If you didn't know Teyana Taylor before watching this music video, you definitely knew her after. What a performance she gives here in the Flashdance-inspired clip that finds her exercising, dancing, and sweating all over everything in sight. Her body is so incredible it certainly inspired a pilates class or two and likely a cold shower - though the one she's seen taking here with husband Iman Shumpert is about as hot as it gets.

This story originally appeared on Decider and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Raunchiest music videos of all time