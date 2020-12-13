Menu
Newton Robert King should not have been driving and it cost him dearly. FILE PHOTO.
News

RAV 4 driver shocked at two-year disqualification

Darryn Nufer
13th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
A YEPPOON driver could not hide his shock when a magistrate handed him a two-year licence disqualification.

Newton Robert King, 32, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to disqualified driving.

The court heard that when police caught King behind the wheel of his RAV 4 on October 17, along the Scenic Highway at Farnborough, he was already disqualified by a court order.

When questioned by police, King said he did not know that he was disqualified and he thought the matter had been finalised in court.

When Magistrate Cameron Press told King it was now a mandatory minimum two-year licence disqualification, King was visibly shocked.

He was also slugged a $700 fine.

disqualified driving newton robert king tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

