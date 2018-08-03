Ravens coach: It's an exciting young team we've put together

RISING STARS: The Rocky Ravens team (back row, from left) coach Matt Norton, Kiarah Tull, Aaliyah Brown, Paris Weir, Mackenzie Launga, Isadora Vaz De Miranda and (front, from left) Ally Weaver, Emily Everingham and Jorja Edwards.

RISING STARS: The Rocky Ravens team (back row, from left) coach Matt Norton, Kiarah Tull, Aaliyah Brown, Paris Weir, Mackenzie Launga, Isadora Vaz De Miranda and (front, from left) Ally Weaver, Emily Everingham and Jorja Edwards. Brendan Kirkman

INDOOR NETBALL: The Rocky Ravens are set to soar at this year's junior state championships, according to coach Matt Norton.

The under-14 team is the first in 10 years to represent Indoor Sports Arena Rockhampton at a state level competition.

Norton is expecting big things from his talented outfit when they take on Queensland's best in Ipswich in September.

"It's an exciting young team we've put together,” he said.

"We're going down there for the win and the girls are working really hard with that goal in mind.

"We could have up to 30 teams in our division and we'd expect the Brisbane-based teams to be the strongest.”

Norton said the girls all play outdoor netball in the Rockhampton competition and were selected for the indoor team for not only their skills but their positive attitudes.

The Ravens have been playing in the senior competition at ISA, mixing it with their more experienced opponents.

Norton said the biggest differences between indoor and outdoor were the speed of the game and the use of the nets.

Indoor is played on a smaller court over 10-minute quarters.

"The speed of the game is four or five times faster. It's just flat out,” Norton said.

"The nets really adds a fifth dimension because you're not just reading a pass coming forward or over the top but coming from a 45-degree angle off the nets.”

Rockhampton MG has come on as the team's major sponsor but Norton said they had received great support from a number of other local businesses.