‘Raw’ bikini photo with ‘sad’ secret

January is the month many people decide to embark on a gruelling lifestyle overhaul.

From new diets to fitness challenges - there's no end to the "New Year, New You" messages.

But an Australian health and wellness influencer has urged people to not feel pressured by the "diet culture" at this time of year and shared her stunning transformation photos.

In one photo taken back in 2014, Kate Writer, from Long Jetty, NSW, wore a pair of string undies and a gym crop as she showed off her gym-honed physique.

She shared the photo alongside one taken in 2020 where she's wearing an orange bikini, saying she's "curvier/bigger/thicker".

Kate Writer is happier now she’s gained weight, telling fans real happiness doesn’t come from weight loss. Picture: Instagram / Dedikated Lifestyle

But she revealed there was a secret "sadness" in her earlier snap, one that despite the smile and flexing muscles left her feeling "self conscious" and as if she was "never good enough".

"I find it so hard to look at old photos and remember being that girl," Kate began her post.

"Not because I wish I still looked like that or because I compare my body. But because it reminds me of how obsessed I was."

Kate - who goes by the name Dedikated Lifestyle on Instagram and YouTube - goes on to tell her 147,000 followers she used to "exclude" herself from social events because she was too scared to eat her non-calorie counted food.

"I chose the gym above everything. It reminds me of daily weigh-ins, secret binges and constantly wanting to be less," she said.

"It reminds me of sadness, being self conscious and never feeling like I was good enough."

However, Kate's attitude to food and fitness has changed, with the fitness influencer stating she would "much rather be curvier" than be obsessed with dieting and being slim.

"I can tell you that weighing less does not mean your life will suddenly be better. Long term happiness, fulfilment and purpose doesn't come from short term weight loss," she wrote.

Kate is now a body positive ambassador after rising to popularity when she shared her dramatic weight-loss journey in 2016. Picture: Instagram / Dedikated Lifestyle

She finished her passionate post by telling followers "healthy looks different on every body".

Her fans have lapped up the positive message in Kate's post, thanking her for sharing her "raw" snaps - especially at this time of year. Since it was shared yesterday, the post has been liked more than 13,000 times and has hundreds of adoring comments.

"Thank you - I have not gotten to the acceptance point in my life YET. I will get there," one wrote.

"You are beyond amazing. Thank you for being so raw and sharing," another said.

"This is a really amazing post," another agreed.

Others branded it "honest", "relatable" and "real".

She regularly shares bikini snaps embracing her ‘curves’. Picture: Instagram / Dedikated Lifestyle

Kate rose to fame on the social media site back in 2016 when she shared her weight-loss story with news.com.au after losing 50kg.

Her weight loss had been sparked when her then size-20 frame left her with health issues, revealing her feet once became so swollen she was left in crippling pain and unable to drive.

She went on to drop five dress sizes and used intense Crossfit workouts to maintain her weight loss without having to go under the knife.

Now a size 16, she's embraced her natural figure and become a successful body positive ambassador, saying she no longer weighs herself and has accepted her "flaws".