Ray of sunshine for fire-affected woman

Tina Walker has expressed her gratitude after a stranger paid off her dog Cloud's vet bill.

YEPPOON woman Tina Walker was one of many who suffered devastating losses in the fires last week, and just last week her beloved maltese terrier, Cloud, had been struck by a paralysis tick.

Devastated, Ms Walker took her six-year-old dog to the vet and was touched to be given the option of a payment plan for the $485 bill.

However, five minutes after leaving the clinic, she received a heart-warming call.

“He had to stay overnight and because I’m not working at the moment it’s really hard to pay for it,” she said.

“The vet said because I was a fire victim they would allow me to put the bill on an account and pay it off.

“They also gave me a discount, which was really nice of them.

“Five minutes later the vet called me and said a lovely gentleman who had been standing behind me at the vet wanted to do something for a fire victim and had paid the whole bill.

“I was in tears. I couldn’t believe it. I just thought ‘what a wonderful, caring person’.”

The man wished to remain annoymous, not wanting any thanks or recognition - he simply wanted to give.

“I was just in shock that a total stranger could do such a thing,” she said.

“It’s totally amazing. What a beautiful, caring person, not even wanting recognition.

“Cloud is on the mend, thank goodness. I don’t know what I would have done if I lost him.

“With everything I’ve been put through, the last thing I wanted was to lose my baby.”

Ms Walker’s Adelaide Park home had been structurally damaged and despite being able to salvage some things, she lost most of her possessions through fire or smoke damage.

Ms Walker expressed her affection for her community for the overwhelming support it had shown for those affected by the fires.

“It’s just amazing that the community is sticking together and helping everyone out,” Ms Walker said.

Ms Walker took to the Facebook group Yeppoon Families to express her gratitude to the man.

“I don’t know who you are but hopefully you will see this,” she said.

“I would love to thank you so much. You are a wonderful, caring person.

“You put a smile on my face... I wish I could meet up with you one day and thank you in person.”

Bruce Sloper commented on the post, saying he knew the man who generously donated.

“He and his wife gave $1000 to a young couple who lost their home,” he said.

“A truly caring couple.”