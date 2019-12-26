Raymond chuffed with Men’s Shed early Christmas surprise

FOR Raymond Legge, Christmas came early thanks to the wonderful volunteers of the Gracemere Men’s Shed.

Mr Legge has had a passion for trains since he was a young lad standing in the engine of the old steam train that travelled from Yeppoon to Rockhampton in the 1950s.

As a young teen, working with his father at their Bungundarra pineapple farm on the outskirts of Yeppoon, he would use large tractor batteries to operate his first model train, a Barn Stable engine that was purchased from Max’s Toy Shop in Rockhampton.

Even at 73 years of age, Mr Legge continues to never let his intellectual disability or essential tremors stop him from enjoying his beloved model trains.

Mr Legge is very well informed on all things trains, big and small, describing what each engine is, where it’s made and what carriages work best with each engine.

The men at the Gracemere Men’s Shed worked tirelessly to give Mr Legge a new train layout for Christmas.

Having never made a model train layout before, Tom, Peter and other volunteers put their thinking caps on and painstakingly completed the project three weeks before Christmas.

They created a large removable tunnel, laid ballast along the tracks for a realistic look, assembled a small plastic model station and added trees and grass to create a lifelike layout.

Mr Legge was pleasantly surprised the day it was delivered by the volunteers.

He now spends many hours enjoying his new layout and with an old recycled train carriage seat, being a gift from his family, he can sit and watch his beloved trains arrive on time.

Mr Legge said it was the best Christmas surprise he had ever received.