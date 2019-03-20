Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
How long can the Reserve Bank keep promising things will improve? Picture: AAP Image/Brendan Esposito
How long can the Reserve Bank keep promising things will improve? Picture: AAP Image/Brendan Esposito
Money

Risks ‘heightened’ but don’t panic: RBA

by Stuart Condie
20th Mar 2019 11:15 AM

The Reserve Bank says economic risks from household debt and the housing market slowdown have increased over the past five months, but not enough to set alarm bells ringing.

RBA assistant governor Michelle Bullock said on Wednesday that vulnerabilities highlighted in the central bank's last financial stability review remained and "if anything, they are a little more heightened".

"But the impacts are not large enough to result in widespread problems in the financial sector," Ms Bullock told the Urban Development Institute of Australia in Perth.

"This is not to downplay the financial stress that some households are experiencing, but most of the debt remains well secured against property, even with the decline in housing prices."

Ms Bullock says total repayments as a share of income have remained steady, while many households have built up substantial overpayment reserves.

"Broadly, the debt is held by households that can afford to service it," she said, adding that banks remain well capitalised and that arrears remain low.

Ms Bullock did, however, call out the dangers from a potential apartment glut as blocks with long development times come online while the market is weakened.

She said falling prices due to oversupply would hit both developers and off-the- plan buyers, with knock on effects for consumption that is already a concern to the RBA.

"Lenders will revise their valuations down and so will be willing to lend less," Ms Bullock said. "Households will therefore have to contribute more funds, either from their own savings or loans from other sources."

editors picks money panic rba reserved bank australia risks

Top Stories

    ALP and LNP face off over sky-high regional flight prices

    premium_icon ALP and LNP face off over sky-high regional flight prices

    News Labor Candidate Russell Robertson challenges Michelle Landry to make senate submission

    GKI project does not convince Senator Canavan

    premium_icon GKI project does not convince Senator Canavan

    Politics 'I am sceptical that $50million would build what they want'

    What the jury didn't hear during attempted murder trial

    premium_icon What the jury didn't hear during attempted murder trial

    Crime Defence wanted to call an expert who testified in Baden-Clay case

    Cabinetmaker has big plans to restore 123-year-old home

    premium_icon Cabinetmaker has big plans to restore 123-year-old home

    Property Built in 1896, it first served as a boarding house, then a hospital