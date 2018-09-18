RDSSRL grand finals: Full results, man of the match winners

St Brendan's skipper James Busby flies high to take a bomb in the Open A grand final against Rockhampton Grammar.

Vanessa Jarrett

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League season has wrapped up with three days of exciting grand finals.

The action culminated in a thrilling Open A decider on Saturday afternoon between Rockhampton Grammar School and St Brendan's College.

RDSSRL chairman Andrew Lawrence said a record 80 teams competed in the 14 divisions this year.

"I think we had eight out of nine schools represented in the grand finals, and that's a good indication that the competition is in a good place,” he said.

"There were some really good games and we probably had 4000 people attend over the three days, which is fantastic.

"We live-streamed all our games and had 8000 views over the three days.”

Lawrence said the Open A and Open C finals both went to extra time.

Rockhampton Grammar claimed back-to-back Open A titles with a 30-28 over St Brendan's on Saturday.

Yeppoon State High won a dramatic Open C grand final against Mount Morgan on Friday night, a field goal in the last 40 seconds of extra time sealing the result.

GRAND FINAL RESULTS

Year 7C: Heights College d St Brendan's 28-6 (man of the match awards: Kamrin Donovan, Heights; Mateo Tapou-Bon, St Brendan's)

Year 7B: St Brendan's d Emmaus College 24-6 (Mervin Ahmat, St Brendan's; Jordan Downing, Emmaus)

Year 7A2: Rockhampton State High d Yeppoon State High 28-16 (Sean Haagman, Rockhampton High; Emerson Clarke, Yeppoon)

Year 10C: Yeppoon State High d St Brendan's 18-14 (Josh Charlesworth, Yeppoon; Jakob Lothian-Morgan, St Brendan's)

Year 8B: The Cathedral College d Emmaus College 20-10 (Bamali Thomas, TCC; Kadence Lenzina, Emmaus)

Year 9B: North Rockhampton High d The Cathedral College 20-16 (Jondean Asse, North Rockhampton; Heetae Lim, TCC)

Year 10B: St Brendan's College d The Cathedral College 22-8 (Beckham Dowie, St Brendan's; Germaine Bulsey, TCC)

Open C: Yeppoon State High d Mt Morgan 15-14 (Zac Pacey, Yeppoon; Lachlan Buckton, Mt Morgan)

Year 7A: Emmaus College d The Cathedral College 18-10 (Liam Barnes, Emmaus; Zack Bryce, TCC)

Year 8A: The Cathedral College d St Brendan's 28-4 (Angus Gabriel, TCC; Slater Leahy, Saint Brendan's)

Year 9A: The Cathedral College d St Brendan's 22-10 (Josh Grange, TCC; Harry Gray, Saint Brendan's)

Year 10A: St Brendan's d The Cathedral College 28-10 (Tully Barritt, Saint Brendan's; Noah Chadwick, TCC)

Open B: North Rockhampton High d The Cathedral College 18-14 (Jaylon Messer, North Rockhampton; Renny Jackson, TCC)

Open A: Rockhampton Grammar School d St Brendan's 30-28 (Aaron Moore, Rockhampton Grammar; Jeremiah Naawi (Saint Brendan's)