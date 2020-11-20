Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Undated : generic cups and saucers in a display cabinet / china cabinet
Undated : generic cups and saucers in a display cabinet / china cabinet
Art & Theatre

Re-purpose crockery at creative workshops, connecting locals

Kristen Booth
20th Nov 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DYSART locals can learn how to up-cycle everyday crockery in a fun and creative workshop this weekend.

Two Central Queensland artists, Wanda Bennett and Lalune Croker, will host two workshops, in Dysart and Nebo, and are encouraging locals to get involved and connect with like-minded people while re-purposing old teacups, plates, cutlery and more.

Mayor Anne Baker says creativity connects and energises regional communities, improving health and wellbeing.

“As recent challenges have shown, our Isaac knows how to pull together in times of crisis,” she said.

“In these tough times our arts, cultural and creative groups are at the forefront in showing how to innovate, adapt, support each other and, importantly, stay connected.”

The Communi-tea upcycling crockery workshops are an Isaac Regional Council initiative, funded by the Regional Arts Development fund, to support recovery and resilience among residents in this current COVID world.

The workshops are being held on Saturday, November 21 at the Dysart Council Building and Sunday, November 22 at the Nebo Memorial Hall from 10am to 3pm.

The Regional Arts Development Fund is a partnership between the Queensland Government and Isaac Regional Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.

With limited spaces available, residents are encouraged to register via here or by calling the council office on 1300 472 227.

cq artists dysart community isaac regional council nebo things to do whats on workshops
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Lucky escape as vehicles collide at CBD railway

        Premium Content UPDATE: Lucky escape as vehicles collide at CBD railway

        Breaking A train had reportedly passed through the area some moments before the collision.

        Aria nominated quintet takes tour out west

        Premium Content Aria nominated quintet takes tour out west

        Music The Brisbane-based group is heading out west to perform on the back of their new...

        Woman trapped as men break in, trash home

        Premium Content Woman trapped as men break in, trash home

        Breaking She was reportedly home alone and trapped upstairs at the time two men broke into...

        UPDATE: Up to five involved in alleged street brawl

        Premium Content UPDATE: Up to five involved in alleged street brawl

        Breaking It is understood up to five people, male and female, were involved in an ugly...