REACH OUT: Victims encouraged to seek help

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
1st Oct 2020 12:25 PM
There is no cookie-cutter approach to helping heal a victim of sexual assault, a women's support worker says, but reaching out for help is the key.

The Women's Centre Townsville co-ordinator Cathy Crawford said the effects of a sexual assault were "totally dependent" on each person and the support they received. She urged victims to come forward in times of need.

Her insight comes after a woman was raped in Cranbrook yesterday morning while on her morning walk.

Sexual assaults can have a psychological, emotional and physical effect on a survivor, and they aren't always easy to deal with.

Cathy Crawford from The Women's Centre, Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Cathy Crawford from The Women's Centre, Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Some of these effects include depression, flashbacks, post-traumatic stress disorder and dissociation.

Ms Crawford agreed these types of incidents were horrific, but focused on what could be done to help those suffering.

Ms Crawford said that her team responded to every sexual assault reported in Townsville - alongside police and the hospital - to give a victim the best support possible.

"Early support and early intervention is the best outcome for anyone," she said.

The 24-hour support service offers crisis and ongoing counselling to victims, as well as community education sessions.

