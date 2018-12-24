Menu
CHURCH LEADER: Bishop David Robinson at St Paul's Cathedral.
Read Bishop David Robinson's Christmas letter to Rocky

by The gift of Christmas
24th Dec 2018 1:00 AM

IT'S now almost four and half years since Jan and I made Rockhampton our home.

In this time we have experienced cyclone, flood, drought and, more recently, bushfire - it seems there is never a dull moment!

Through each of these challenges we have been struck by the warmth and the resilience of the people of Central Queensland.

We have been fortunate to have met many wonderful people in our travels across the diocese and have made numerous friends in our time here - friends who are God's special gift to us.

Another special gift given by God and celebrated at Christmas is told in the story of Jesus.

The story of a child born in poverty, who spent time as a refugee in Egypt, who grew to become a man like no-one before or after. Christmas, tells of how this child shall be known as Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

He is a gift from God that brings new life to all who trust and put their faith in him.

In Jesus, God is giving us an opportunity to choose to live with and for him.

As you gather with family and friends this Christmas, as you recall the gifts they are to you, can I ask you to reflect on the gift of God that Christmas celebrates?

Jan and I wish all of you a safe, happy and holy Christmas.

+David Robinson

Anglican Bishop of Rockhampton

ROCKHAMPTON CHRISTMAS DAY CHURCH SERVICES INCLUDE:

Cathedral of St Joseph:

6.30am, 9.30am, 6.00am

Holy Family Norman Gardens:

9.00am

St Mary's Berserker:

7.00am

North Rockhampton Uniting Church:

8.30am

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

