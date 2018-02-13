Menu
Reader photos: 50 great shots from across Central Queensland

Michael Szabo: Beauty from a different angle.... singing ship... Emu Park.
Amber Hooker
by

FROM rustic backyard photographs to fishing with friends on the Fitzroy, Rockhampton readers have captured it all.

Check out some furry friends, sunset spectaculars and incredible views of our region in the latest Facebook cover photos submissions.

The most-loved photograph proved to be John Burns view from 68.7m up the transmission tower at the Northside touch fields.

John Burns: From Northside touch fields at the transmission tower 68.7 metres. Had some work to do.
"Had some work to do,” he said.

Thanks to all readers for their submissions.

Check out some of the shots in today's The Morning Bulletin, or in our online gallery below.

Topics:  photography reader photos

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
