Reader photos: 'I like the outdoor life'

Tony Davys sent in this picture of his sons enjoying their day at the beautiful Blackdown Tablelands.

Tony Davys sent in this picture of his sons enjoying their day at the beautiful Blackdown Tablelands. Tony Davys

IT was on their way back from a day at the Gemfields that Tony Davys decided to stop in check out Blackdown Tablelands with his two boys.

After returning from their adventures in Rubyvale and the tablelands, Tony submitted a photo he took of his sons while at the national park to The Morning Bulletin's cover photo competition.

The New Zealand native has been living in Australia for four years now with his wife and twin sons, 10-year-olds Thomas and Lachlan.

It was the family's first time visiting the popular national park, 183km west of Rockhampton and 35km east of Emerald, and Tony said they will definitely be back.

"I was really impressed with the amazing views,” he said.

"We loved having an explore, one of my boys was on crutches at the time but it was really accessible for him as well.

Tony Davys. Tony Davys

After moving to Central Queensland with his family four months ago to start a new 4WD touring and training company, Tony was on a mission to see as much of this beautiful region as he could with his family.

His new business, which he is launching at the Big Boys Toys expo this weekend, has given him plenty of reasons to see all this region has to offer.

"I like the outdoor life and I'm looking forward to doing more of that,” he said.

"Part of the reason I'm starting the business is to showcase this region to international visitors.

"That's why we stopped off at the tablelands. So I could suss it out for the business.”

Having seen a few of the gems of the region over the past four weeks, Tony said if this is what he has seen in four weeks, he can't wait to see what he can visit in the future.

"I've been to Five Rocks a few times and that is pretty spectacular,” he said.

"There's a lot more I'd like to see.”