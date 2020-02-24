Menu
Angela Millar – Rocky, our Jackahuahua, thinks if he sits in pots he might grow a bit bigger.
Pets & Animals

READER PICS: 90 pictures of Central Queensland’s cutest pups

Jack Evans
24th Feb 2020 12:13 PM | Updated: 1:06 PM
To celebrate all that makes our four-legged buddies so great, News Corp Australia launched Dogs of Oz in all their national newspapers on Sunday.

Pick up a copy of the paper every day for seven days where we uncover some of Australia's most remarkable dogs and their stories.

As part of the campaign, we put out the call last week asking readers for the cutest photos of their dogs.

With almost 200 responses, puppy pics came flowing in thick and fast.

Here are a few of your cutest pooches Central Queensland!

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

