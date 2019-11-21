READER PICS: Junior Motocross riders shine this month

Peter Dark sent in this photo of local junior Motocross racers Braeden Krebs, Clayton Pickering, Jacob Schirmer, Issac Brady, Tauryn Schneider, Cruz Roberts, Xavier Brady, Brayden Hinz, Jett Clark, Kacey Clark, Ella Gleeson and Tom Gleeson.

THE winner of this month’s The Morning Bulletin Facebook cover photo competition is Peter Dark.

He submitted this great community photo of 12 local junior Motocross racers, taken on July 4 at the Rockhampton and Districts Motocross Club.

Mr Dark, who works as club president, said the photo was taken during a launch to ­announce a national level sporting event that had been secured for the Rockhampton community.

He said the 2020 KTM ­Australian Junior Motocross Championships would see more than 500 of Australia’s best junior riders converging on Six Mile Raceway for the prestigious event.

The event will run from July 6-11, with free entry for spectators.

