Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MOTHER'S EMBRACE: Hobby photographer Jacinta Hayter shares a photo of the Rockhampton Zoo's mother and daughter chimpanzee duo Leakey and her yet-to-be-named baby.
MOTHER'S EMBRACE: Hobby photographer Jacinta Hayter shares a photo of the Rockhampton Zoo's mother and daughter chimpanzee duo Leakey and her yet-to-be-named baby. Jacinta Hayter
News

Reader Pics: Rockhampton photographer captures rare moment

Amber Hooker
by
3rd Apr 2018 9:00 AM

A RARE moment was captured on camera as Rockhampton Zoo's yet-to-be-named chimpanzee baby emerged from mother Leakey's close embrace.

Local hobby photographer Jacinta Hayter was visiting the zoo when she photographed the precious moment.

"It was an action shot as her face was always buried in mum. Literally two seconds out of hiding,” she said.

The Rockhampton Regional Council is creating a shortlist of public-suggested names, before Leaky ultimately plucks one from a selection of name-bearing fruits.

The birth in February marked the first chimpanzee born in the history of Rockhampton Zoo and likely the first birth in Queensland since the '70s when Ockie was born in Coolangatta.

"I've been back to the zoo a few times to just watch the mum and bub in their habitat,” Jacinta said.

"Watching how devoted the mum is to her young is just precious.

"I'm just in awe.”

Check out our gallery of the latest Morning Bulletin reader contributed photos below:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
photography reader photos rockhampton regional council rockhampton zoo
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky's Mark Knowles named Commonwealth games flagbearer

Rocky's Mark Knowles named Commonwealth games flagbearer

Commonwealth Games Kookaburra's captain and one of Rockhampton's favourite sporting sons, Mark Knowles, has sensationally pipped Sally Pearson for the flagbearer honour.

Millionaires sum up influence of late Rocky maths teacher

Millionaires sum up influence of late Rocky maths teacher

News Kiddy Bolger, a 'seriously brilliant mathematician' & 'special man'

NEW WARNING: Tropical Cyclone Iris gains strength

NEW WARNING: Tropical Cyclone Iris gains strength

Weather A Watch Zone now extends from Mackay to St Lawrence

All sunshine at the Sunflower Festival

All sunshine at the Sunflower Festival

News Entaining Easter for Emerald residents

  • 3rd Apr 2018 9:00 AM

Local Partners