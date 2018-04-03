Reader Pics: Rockhampton photographer captures rare moment

MOTHER'S EMBRACE: Hobby photographer Jacinta Hayter shares a photo of the Rockhampton Zoo's mother and daughter chimpanzee duo Leakey and her yet-to-be-named baby.

A RARE moment was captured on camera as Rockhampton Zoo's yet-to-be-named chimpanzee baby emerged from mother Leakey's close embrace.

Local hobby photographer Jacinta Hayter was visiting the zoo when she photographed the precious moment.

"It was an action shot as her face was always buried in mum. Literally two seconds out of hiding,” she said.

The Rockhampton Regional Council is creating a shortlist of public-suggested names, before Leaky ultimately plucks one from a selection of name-bearing fruits.

The birth in February marked the first chimpanzee born in the history of Rockhampton Zoo and likely the first birth in Queensland since the '70s when Ockie was born in Coolangatta.

"I've been back to the zoo a few times to just watch the mum and bub in their habitat,” Jacinta said.

"Watching how devoted the mum is to her young is just precious.

"I'm just in awe.”

