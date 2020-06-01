READER PICS: Turtles captured heading for dry land

HEADING FOR LAND: Tyler Tolhurst took this photo of turtles down at the lagoon at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Picture: Tyler Tolhurst

EMMAUS College Rockhampton student Tyler Tolhurst was chuffed to win The Morning Bulletin’s cover photo competition for June.

The 13 year old’s mum Rebecca Tolhurst submitted the stunning photo of turtles at the lagoon at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens at sunset.

The young, budding photographer said she enjoyed capturing good, interesting photos.

“I noticed how beautiful the sky and sunset were and thought the turtles were cute,” she said.

“There were so many turtles there.

“I was surprised to find out I had won at first.

“We thought it was a good photo but never really thought other people would be interested.”

Hundreds of residents submitted images to The Morning Bulletin’s callout on Facebook for cover images this month.

