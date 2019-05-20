READER PICTURES: See the best pictures from across CQ

This beautiful picture, taken at the Port Alma Salt Works, was taken by Gracemere man Clint Yarrow.

This beautiful picture, taken at the Port Alma Salt Works, was taken by Gracemere man Clint Yarrow. Clunk Images

EACH month when The Morning Bulletin calls for submissions for our Facebook Cover Photo competition, the choices certainly don't disappoint.

And this month is no different.

Gracemere man Clint Yarrow's photo of the Port Alma Salt Works received the most likes, and the frequent entrant was excited to see his work featured prominently on the Bully Facebook page.

Using a Nikon D750 with Tamron lenses, Mr Yarrow says he loves taking photos at Alton Downs.

"The entire Capricorn region has a lot of beautiful places for landscape photography,” he said.

The 39-year-old train driver has lived in Gracemere for four and a half years now and he says he likes to share his work with the community.

"I think it's good to be able to showcase our local area,” he said.

"And of course it's a bit of exposure for myself.”

