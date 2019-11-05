Readers welcome weekend rain in west

MORNING Bulletin readers out west had their first taste of decent rain last weekend.

Jenny Gordon from El Kantara, 100 kms south west of Longreach, shared video on social media of the storm which reached them just before midnight on Friday.

Susan captured this photo at Albeni between Springsure and Tambo

Crossmoor Station to the north reported they experienced near-cyclonic conditions for 20 minutes.

Rain outside Blackall

The Bureau of Meteorology’s forecast for Rockhampton sees the clouds clear today, with hot and sunny conditions expected the rest of the week.

Wild weather at Albeni between Springsure and Tambo

The forecast is the same for towns as far west as Longreach.