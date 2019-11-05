Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rain outside Blackall
Rain outside Blackall
News

Readers welcome weekend rain in west

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
5th Nov 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORNING Bulletin readers out west had their first taste of decent rain last weekend.

Jenny Gordon from El Kantara, 100 kms south west of Longreach, shared video on social media of the storm which reached them just before midnight on Friday.

Susan captured this photo at Albeni between Springsure and Tambo
Susan captured this photo at Albeni between Springsure and Tambo

Crossmoor Station to the north reported they experienced near-cyclonic conditions for 20 minutes.

Rain outside Blackall
Rain outside Blackall

The Bureau of Meteorology’s forecast for Rockhampton sees the clouds clear today, with hot and sunny conditions expected the rest of the week.

Wild weather at Albeni between Springsure and Tambo
Wild weather at Albeni between Springsure and Tambo

The forecast is the same for towns as far west as Longreach.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I just want fairness’ Dad’s fight for human rights

        premium_icon ‘I just want fairness’ Dad’s fight for human rights

        News Advocates arm themselves with knowledge to best protect their loved ones with new legislation

        Rockhampton Council meeting today Livingstone council’s agenda

        premium_icon Rockhampton Council meeting today Livingstone council’s...

        News Councillors will discuss pavers and Rocky’s rehab centre at today’s meeting.

        Livingstone council’s plan for the future unveiled today

        premium_icon Livingstone council’s plan for the future unveiled today

        News The strategic document captures the community’s vision for the future of the...

        Hot, dry and windy weather elevates fire threat for CQ

        premium_icon Hot, dry and windy weather elevates fire threat for CQ

        News The bushfire threat is high and CQ’s firefighters expect a busy week.